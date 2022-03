STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 314 PM EDT MON MAR 14 2022 /214 PM CDT MON MAR 14 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MENOMINEE COUNTY THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FREEZING FOG. LOWS 10 TO 20. .TUESDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH PATCHY FREEZING FOG EARLY. HIGHS 35 TO 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 29 TO 36. .WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH AREAS OF FOG POSSIBLE. HIGHS 37 TO 48. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. LOWS 32 TO 37. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S TO AROUND 30. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.