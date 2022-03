STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 335 PM EDT MON MAR 28 2022 /235 PM CDT MON MAR 28 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WATCH EAST TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY LATE WEST. LOWS ZERO TO 15 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR AND FAR SOUTH. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 32 TO 40. TUESDAY NIGHT...NOT AS COLD. SNOW, LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. ICE ACCUMULATIONS EAST. LOWS 23 TO 33. WEDNESDAY...FREEZING RAIN, SNOW AND SLEET TURNING OVER TO ALL RAIN. HIGHS 32 TO 38. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...BREEZY. SNOW, RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 24 TO 33. THURSDAY...BREEZY. SNOW SHOWERS, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 28 TO 35. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 24. HIGHS 31 TO 40. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 25. HIGHS 35 TO 41.