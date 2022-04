STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 412 PM EDT MON APR 11 2022 /312 PM CDT MON APR 11 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...GUSTY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS DECREASE THIS EVENING. CHANCE OF RAIN THIS EVENING WEST. LOWS 24 TO 30. TUESDAY...CHANCE RAIN INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 52 TO 60. TUESDAY NIGHT...RAIN THROUGH THE NIGHT...CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 36 TO 42. WEDNESDAY...RAIN AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 52 TO 60. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 27 TO 35...COLDEST WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS CENTRAL AND WEST. HIGHS 42 TO 48. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. LOWS 24 TO 30 EXCEPT 18 TO 22 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 32 TO 42. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 20S. HIGHS 36 TO 42.