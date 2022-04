STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 349 PM EDT MON APR 18 2022 /249 PM CDT MON APR 18 2022/ .TONIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW. RAIN MAY MIX IN EARLY. LOWS 26 TO 31. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY. HIGHS 33 TO 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 31...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. .WEDNESDAY...BREEZY. RAIN WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW MIXING IN EARLY. HIGHS 39 TO 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...RAIN. LOWS 31 TO 38. .THURSDAY...BREEZY. DECREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS 41 TO 54. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 40S AND 50S. .SATURDAY...RAIN LIKELY. LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S. HIGHS IN THE 40S TO AROUND 60. $$ LG