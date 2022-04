STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 314 PM EDT MON APR 25 2022 /214 PM CDT MON APR 25 2022/ TONIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEST BECOMING MORE WIDESPREAD. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING ELSEWHERE...EXCEPT SOUTH CENTRAL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 31...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...UNSEASONABLY COLD. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. CLOUDY. HIGHS 25 TO 37...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. TUESDAY NIGHT...UNSEASONABLY COLD. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS ENDING. MOSTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 17 TO 25...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 33 TO 42. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 18 TO 26 EXCEPT 12 TO 18 INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 50. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 30. HIGHS 48 TO 54. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.