STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 329 PM EDT MON APR 4 2022 /229 PM CDT MON APR 4 2022/ TONIGHT...AREAS OF FOG. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN IN THE EAST. LOWS 27 TO 32. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG EARLY. HIGHS 36 TO 44. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY, MIXING WITH SNOW AT TIMES WEST HALF. LOWS AROUND 35. WEDNESDAY...RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS 38 TO 48. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN, SNOW AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 30 TO 35. THURSDAY...SNOW LIKELY WITH POSSIBLE RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 35 TO 46...WARMEST EAST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN. LOWS AROUND 30. HIGHS 32 TO 41. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 21 TO 29. HIGHS 36 TO 45.