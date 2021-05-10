LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/10/2021

Zone Forecast Product for western and central Upper Michigan National Weather Service Marquette MI 339 PM EDT Mon May 10 2021 Marquette- Including the cities of Gwinn and Marquette 339 PM EDT Mon May 10 2021 TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 27 to 32. North winds 5 to 10 mph. TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph. TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. West winds 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37. Light winds. THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows around 40. FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Highs 61 to 66. SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.