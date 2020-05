LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/18/2020

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. Highest rain chances and the heavier rain will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with rain showers. Highest rain chances and the heavier rain will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Gusty winds. HIgh temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.