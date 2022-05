STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 350 PM EDT MON MAY 9 2022 /250 PM CDT MON MAY 9 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL UPPER MICHIGAN THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MARQUETTE AND BARAGA COUNTIES THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...VERY WINDY EARLY...ESPECIALLY NORTH CENTRAL...THEN WINDS GRADUALLY DECREASING. CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS MOVING FROM WEST TO EAST...OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS EARLY EAST...THEN SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS SOUTH CENTRAL IN THE AFTERNOON...CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 61 TO 79...WARMEST WEST HALF. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST AND MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF. LOWS 42 TO 54...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 60 TO 81...COOLEST ALONG GREAT LAKES. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST HALF. LOWS 43 TO 54 EXCEPT AROUND 60 INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S TO NEAR 90...COOLEST ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN AND WARMEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT IN THE MID 60S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S TO NEAR 90...COOLEST ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN AND WARMEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ JAW