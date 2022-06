STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 354 PM EDT MON JUN 6 2022 /254 PM CDT MON JUN 6 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EARLY IN THE EVENING CENTRAL AND EAST. PATCHY FOG BY LATE EVENING. AREAS OF FOG LATE. LOWS 41 TO 49. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY EAST. HIGHS 65 TO 71...EXCEPT 55 TO 64 LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 63 TO 71. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 51. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 64 TO 73. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 44 TO 51. HIGHS 62 TO 71. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 42 TO 49. HIGHS 63 TO 72.