STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 331 PM EDT MON JUL 25 2022 /231 PM CDT MON JUL 25 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 49 TO 59. TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE. HIGHS 75 TO 82. TUESDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 79. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 50 TO 60. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 65 TO 74. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 58. HIGHS 67 TO 73. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 58. HIGHS 77 TO 83. $$ GS