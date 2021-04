LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/26/2021

Today, cloudy with rain and wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Wintry precipitation can't be ruled out in some higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Near steady temperatures in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.