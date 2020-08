LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/3/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 400 PM EDT MON AUG 3 2020 /300 PM CDT MON AUG 3 2020/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS EAST AFTER MIDNIGHT. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE INTERIOR WEST WITH LOWS 35 TO 40. LOWS 45 TO 55 ELSEWHERE...WARMEST NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS...ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS 60 TO 68...WARMEST SOUTH. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE INTERIOR WEST WITH LOWS 35 TO 40. LOWS 40 TO 50 ELSEWHERE. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 73 TO 80. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 75 TO 80. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 75 TO 80. LOWS 50 TO 60 IN THE INTERIOR...55 TO 65 NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 80 TO 85. LOWS 55 TO 65.