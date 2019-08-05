LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/5/2019

Tonight, rain and thunderstorms east of Marquette. Otherwise, clearing skies. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the South Central U.P. Otherwise, sunshine. Areas of fog possible in the morning. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.