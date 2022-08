STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 308 PM EDT MON AUG 8 2022 /208 PM CDT MON AUG 8 2022/ TONIGHT...CLEAR WEST AND CENTRAL. BECOMING CLEAR EAST. PATCHY FOG DEVELOPING. LOWS 44 TO 58...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR AND WARMEST WEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS 72 TO 84...WARMEST WEST. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 58 TO 65. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 82...WARMEST SOUTH. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 47 TO 61....COOLEST WEST INTERIOR. THURSDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 75. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 44 TO 61...WARMEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORELINES. HIGHS 69 TO 81...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 51 TO 64...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 71 TO 82...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. $$ 07