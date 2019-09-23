LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/23/2019

Tonight, mostly clear with areas of fog. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH turning to the southwest during the overnight.

Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and strong gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, some rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.