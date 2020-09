LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 358 PM EDT MON SEP 7 2020 /258 PM CDT MON SEP 7 2020/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SOME CLEARING POSSIBLE WEST LATE. LOWS 34 TO 48...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST WITH PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE. TUESDAY...CLOUDY AND COOLER. A CHANCE OF RAIN WEST AND CENTRAL...AND RAIN LIKELY SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 47 TO 54. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN...EXCEPT RAIN LIKELY SOUTH-CENTRAL AND ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN. LOWS 38 TO 48. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN WEST...AND RAIN LIKELY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 49 TO 54. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...DECREASING CLOUDS FROM WEST TO EAST. PATCHY FROST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST EARLY. LOWS IN THE 30S...EXCEPT NEAR 40 ALONG THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. HIGHS NEAR 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 43 TO 53 ALONG THE LAKESHORES...AND 35 TO 43 INTERIOR. HIGHS IN THE 60S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN BECOMING LIKELY...ESPECIALLY WEST. LOWS 43 TO 53. HIGHS IN THE 60S.