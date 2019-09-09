LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2019

Tonight, cloudy with rain and increasing wind. Steady to slowly rising temperatures in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind turning south to southeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain in the morning. Warm and humid in the afternoon with some sunshine. A chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind turning west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.