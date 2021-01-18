LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens, some spots could jump into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest late in the night.



Wednesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Turning colder late in the day. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits inland, teens to around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.