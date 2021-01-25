LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 or the 20s along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a few lake effect snow showers, Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Weekend through Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.