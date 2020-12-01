LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/20/2020

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing (especially near the MI/WI border). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 10 above or the teens for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, snow showers and gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, snow showers and gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.