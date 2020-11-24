LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/23/2020

Tonight, some clearing, then increasing clouds during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain, wintry precipitation, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or light wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Temperatures may turn much colder by early next week.