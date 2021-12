...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FAR WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN INTO THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA AND ALSO EAST HALF TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND WESTERN MACKINAC COUNTIES TUESDAY INTO EARLY TUESDAY EVENING... .TONIGHT...FLURRIES AND ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL...ENDING AROUND MIDNIGHT. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EAST... ENDING LATE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 1 ABOVE TO 17...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.