LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2020

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes and where there is lake effect snow and clouds. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, some morning lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, sunshine in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with some snow. A wintry mix or rain is possible in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures will be east of Marquette and Escanaba). South to southeast wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a few AM lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Thursday night (New Year’s Eve), partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Friday (New Year’s Day), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures east of Marquette and Escanaba). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Sunday night a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.