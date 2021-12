LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 431 PM EST MON DEC 6 2021 /331 PM CST MON DEC 6 2021/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT INTO TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT SOUTH CENTRAL UPPER MICHIGAN... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES IN EFFECT INTO THIS EVENING FOR GOGEBIC, ONTONAGON, NORTHERN HOUGHTON, KEWEENAW, MARQUETTE, ALGER AND LUCE COUNTIES... TONIGHT...COLD. CONTINUED BLUSTERY INTO THIS EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST TO WEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST AND ZERO TO 13 ABOVE ELSEWHERE. TUESDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE WEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. CLEARING ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 11 TO 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...COLD AGAIN. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS PRIMARILY IN THE WEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. LOWS AROUND ZERO IN THE INTERIOR WEST AND ZERO TO 12 ABOVE ELSEWHERE. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 19 TO 27. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS LATE. LOWS 7 TO 18 ABOVE...COLDEST OVER THE INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...SNOW LIKELY CENTRAL AND EAST...A CHANCE OF SNOW WEST. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW BECOMING LIKELY TOWARD EVENING. LOWS 16 TO 28...COLDEST OVER THE INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 31 TO 37. SATURDAY...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. DECREASING CLOUDS FROM THE WEST. LOWS 19 TO 30...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 28 TO 36.