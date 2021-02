LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/15/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Wind chills remaining below zero all day. High temperatures will range from around zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to 10 above zero for the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and from the Marquette area to Munising). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will range from around zero right along Lake Superior to around -25 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.