LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/22/2021

Tonight, cloudy with wind and some snow and a possible wintry mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the morning).



Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with wind and some snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Wet to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with wind. A chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some wind. Snow showers possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.