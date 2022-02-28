Tonight, some snow or freezing drizzle. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to perhaps mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, the mildest temperatures will be in the South Central U.P. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming west to southwest overnight.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, the mildest temperatures will be in the South Central U.P. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, becoming mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Weekend, cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation or rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.