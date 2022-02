STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 314 PM EST MON FEB 7 2022 /214 PM CST MON FEB 7 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 1 BELOW TO 13 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR. TUESDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 28 TO 33. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS IN THE 20S. WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS 28 TO 35. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 7 TO 16. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 19 TO 24. FRIDAY...CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS IN THE TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 30S. SATURDAY...PARTY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO. HIGHS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS