Tonight, snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, some snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior).



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, becoming cloudy with rain which may start as wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Michigan).



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts becoming south to southwest.



Thursday, some clearing. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula)



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Weekend, rain, and wind possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.