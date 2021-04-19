LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/19/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow showers and some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Some wind. High temperatures will range from around 30 along Lake Superior to around 40 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to the 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland away from the Great Lakes). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.