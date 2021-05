LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/10/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 439 PM EDT MON MAY 10 2021 /339 PM CDT MON MAY 10 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. ISOLATED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS ENDING EARLY EVENING CENTRAL. LOWS 21 TO 35...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE MORNING EAST HALF...BUT OTHERWISE CLEARING SKIES. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID 40S NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR TO THE LOWER TO MID 50S SOUTH CENTRAL. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS 23 TO 37...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S INTERIOR...AND IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S ALONG THE LAKESHORES. LOWS 33 TO 40. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 37 TO 43. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S INTERIOR...AND IN THE MID 50S TO LOWER 60S ALONG THE LAKESHORES. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 38 TO 44. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S INTERIOR...AND IN THE MID 50S TO LOWER 60S ALONG THE LAKESHORES.