LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/18/2020

Tonight, rain showers closer to Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, clearing skies. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday (Memorial Day), a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.