LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/3/2021

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers and areas of fog. Wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in higher terrain areas going west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with some rain showers and areas of fog. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 30s to around 40 right along Lake Superior to around 50 in the South Central U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette may fall back into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette may fall back into the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette may fall back into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette may fall back into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.