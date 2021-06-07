LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2021

Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s lows in are possible in the few spots. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.