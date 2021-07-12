LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/12/2021

Tonight, a slight chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chacne of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.