LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/20/2020

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



