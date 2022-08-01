Tonight, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind increasing 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind to west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Wednesday night, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.