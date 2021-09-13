LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/13/2021

Tonight, increasing clouds with U.P. wide rain overnight. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain in the morning, then some lingering rain showers in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.