LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/14/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 352 PM EDT MON SEP 14 2020 /252 PM CDT MON SEP 14 2020/ TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY EAST HALF AND ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. LOWS 45 TO 59...COOLEST IN THE EAST HALF. TUESDAY...BREEZY AND WARM. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EAST EARLY. HIGHS 68 TO 80...WARMEST WEST HALF. TUESDAY NIGHT...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE EAST. LOWS 52 TO 62. WEDNESDAY...DECREASING CLOUDS WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A MORNING SHOWER EAST. HIGHS 63 TO 75...WARMEST IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS GENERALLY IN THE 30S TO LOW 40S ALONG THE LAKE SHORE. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS UPPER 20S TO MID 30S INTERIOR AND NEAR 40 ALONG LAKESHORES. HIGHS IN THE 50S. $$ JAW