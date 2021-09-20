LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/20/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts turning west to northwest.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 40s right along the Great Lakes. Light north wind.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for a few inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.