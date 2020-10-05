LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/5/2020

Tonight, a few rain showers with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts turning west to southwest through the night.



Tuesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few morning rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.