LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/26/2020

Overnight, snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30 (coldest inland west of Marquette). Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures closer to Lake Michigan). North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50.