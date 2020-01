LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Monday, some snow in the morning. Clouds and some sunshine in the afternoon with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.