LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Overnight, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. Light north wind.



Wednesday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above well inland to around 20 near Lake Superior. Light south wind.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some light snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday and Sunday, cloudy with light snow or light rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

