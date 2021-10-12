LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/11/2021

Overnight, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Areas of fog possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest Western U.P.). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, rain showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, rain showers in the morning. Clearing skies from west to east in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.