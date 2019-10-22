LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2019

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for some inland areas. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for some inland areas. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.