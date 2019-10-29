LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/28/2019

Overnight, cloudy with snow. A rain/snow mix or rain east of Marquette and Escanaba. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix in the morning. Clearing skies from west to east across the U.P. in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 30 or into the 30s near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow or rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.