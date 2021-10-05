LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/4/2021

Overnight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light northerly wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.