LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019

Overnight, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 10 above or into the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 10 above or into the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, cloudy with U.P. wide snow. Heavy snow is possible in Southern Schoolcraft County and Mackinac County. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sun. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Weekend, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.